Bringing beauty to town

SPECIAL SKILL: Jeanna Brose is bringing years of experience to her own practice at the Southern Downs Skin and Laser Clinic on Palmerin St.

A PASSION for medical cosmetics has one Warwick woman planning to beautify the town.

After working in a Toowoomba, Jeanna Brose is bringing her expertise back to the Rose City.

The qualified dermal laser technician is the owner of the Southern Downs Skin and Laser Clinic on Palmerin St.

"I had done my diploma in beauty and always really loved the medical side of things and seeing customers satisfied with the instant results of the laser treatments,” Ms Brose said.

"This isn't just my job, this is my passion.

"In setting up the clinic I wanted to give Warwick clients the option of staying in town rather than going to Toowoomba or Brisbane these services because I saw that gap in the market.”

Ms Brose, 36, offers a range of treatments including laser hair removal, mediaesthetic peels, intense microdermabrasion and eyebrow waxing.

The clinic holds user, radiation health, possession, acquire and laser safety officer licences to certify the use of the lasers in Queensland.

"I began looking at doing this in October and we finally got the lasers up and running on July 14 because there was a bit of red tape,” Ms Brose said.

"I do plan on introducing more services as we grow the business, like laser pigmentation and rejuvenation, tattoo removal, cosmetic injectables and other non-invasive rejuvenation treatments.

"I have my trainee Georgia Clegg who is working on getting all of her qualifications and our receptionist Brittany Marshall working with us.”

Ms Brose said anyone interested in learning more about the treatments available could pop into the clinic in Leslie Park Arcade, just down from Cherry Tree Cafe. "People do like that we're a little out of the way and private while still being close to the shopping centre,” she said.

"Anyone who wants to know more can pop in for a complimentary consultation as I need to know if they're on any medication and what needs they have.”

The clinic is open on Monday from 9am-2pm, from Tuesday from 11am-7pm and Wednesday on Thursday from 9am-5pm.

Sessions are also available after hours by appointment.

To book, phone 46611342 or email reception@ sdslc.com.au, or find the clinic on Facebook and Instagram.