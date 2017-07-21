Bringing lathe to town

THE ancient art of woodturning is returning to Warwick.

Stephen Schumacher will be bringing his unique demonstration to town tomorrow, appearing at his third Jumpers and Jazz.

"I didn't make it last year, but I was here for the previous two festivals,” Mr Schumacher said.

"It is such a great time here, and I love having a look around.

"I enjoy seeing people get into the spirit, as well as the whole community getting behind the event.”

Mr Schumacher said he would bring along a number of items which will be available to purchase.

"I'm not a commercial turner, and as an artisan I like to display my work,” he said.

"If people want to buy it, that's great.”

The demonstration is available to everyone, and Mr Schumacher said it was great to connect with crowds.

"The demonstration takes place in an intimate setting,” he said.

"That allows me to go through the basics, and talk to the crowd about the processes that I'm completing.

"It happened last year when a young man took a keen interest.

"I was able to show him the process from start to finish, and I was able to make a pen in front of his eyes, which he later purchased.”

With entry just a gold coin donation, Mr Schumacher urged people to witness it for themselves.

"People can expect to see me at the lathe carrying out the processes,” he said.

"They can see items being transformed from a rough piece of wood, and being turned into something special.”

Stephen Schumacher's woodturning demonstrations will take place today through to Sunday at Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast.