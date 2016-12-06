Bringing the best tea to Warwick

TEA-RRIFIC: Michelle Riordan and Donna Eastwell have a tea for every season.

WARWICK tea lovers need not look further than the city limits to find the perfect brew.

Michelle Riordan and Donna Eastwell are bringing high-quality, locally sourced tea blends to the Southern Downs with their market business, Donnelie Teas.

"We have been doing it since July this year,” Donna said.

"We're selling at markets at the moment, but we would love to have a shop.”

The pair sold in the high-30 degree heat at the Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets over the weekend, and despite the sweltering weather they made a delicious case for having a tea on a summer's day.

"We do a range of ice teas for customers to try,” Donna said.

'All you have to do is brew the tea in a pot with an infuser, let it cool at room temperature and then put it in the fridge.

"Don't put it in the fridge hot; that gives it a smoky taste.”

The pair sells more than 35 different blends of teas, ranging from herbal teas to a good ol' Australian black.

"The leaves come from all all over the world,” Michelle said.

"But then for the Australia teas like the Bushfire Breakfast and Billy Tea, the leaves are Australian-grown.”

The pair sells oolong, white and green teas, as well as some rather unique flavours.

"We have lots of popular flavours, but it always depends on the customer,” Donna said.

"Granny's Apple Pie is a big seller.

"Cherry Ripe is another one worth a try.”

The two teachers moved to Warwick from Townsville, and noticed residents had to drive out of town if they wanted artisan or home-blended teas.

"We wanted to start our own business, and thought tea was the way to go,” Michelle said.

"We started in July, and it's been slow.

"But we've had a few people come back for more tea, and that's been great.”

The pair can be found at the Glengallan, Southern Downs Steam Rail, Stanthorpe and Killarney markets.

Teas start at $4 a bag.