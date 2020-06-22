Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Deal struck in Virgin Australia bidding war

by Hayden Johnson
22nd Jun 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REVAMPED Virgin Australia and hundreds of jobs are set to remain in Queensland after the Queensland Investment Corporation struck a deal with the two bidders battling for ownership of the airline.

Cyrus Capital and Bain Capital have today lodged their final bids for the embattled airline, which collapsed into voluntary administration in April.

Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge of Deloitte will consider the bids before announcing a winner before the month's end.

It is understood Cyrus and Bain have reached an agreement with the Queensland Investment Corporation, doing its bidding on behalf of the State Government, to keep Virgin's headquarters in Brisbane.

Treasurer Cameron Dick announced earlier this year the state would put up $200 million to the bidder who was prepared to retain the headquarters in Queensland.

A spokesman for QIC confirmed it had "fruitful discussions" with Cyrus and Bain.

"We've been talking with all bidders and we've been very actively pursuing the interest of the state," he said.

Earlier this month Bain Capital revealed to The Courier-Mail it would take a significant offer from New South Wales or Victoria to lure Virgin away from Queensland.

About 1300 of the airline's corporate and highly-skilled staff are based here.

More Stories

editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    MPs want super rise dumped

    MPs want super rise dumped
    • 22nd Jun 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will be up to National Cabinet to decide whether Queensland’s borders could reopen to every state except Victoria.

        Family memories live on beyond printed paper

        premium_icon Family memories live on beyond printed paper

        News Mornings gathered around puzzle pages will soon look a little different for this...

        “End of an era”: Newsagency prepares for final delivery

        premium_icon “End of an era”: Newsagency prepares for final delivery

        Community Warwick’s Hynes Newsagency inundated with requests for last print edition.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news