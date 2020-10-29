Menu
Students have been evacuated following bomb threats.
Crime

More high schools evacuated over bomb threats

by Nathan Edward, Antonia O’Flaherty
29th Oct 2020 2:22 PM
As many as 12 Brisbane area schools have been evacuated this afternoon following a series of bomb threats.

Schools reportedly threatened include Albany Creek High School, North Lakes High School, Bray Park High School, Aspley High School, Bribie Island High School and Pine Rivers High School.

A number on Brisbane's southside have also reportedly received threats.

A Queensland Police spokesman told The Courier-Mail they were aware of the reports against the schools and are investigating.

The threats, which were sent via email, follow a number of false bomb hoaxes made against high schools in NSW in recent days, with police suspecting it's a copycat at work.

The evacuations come as General Mathematics and Specialist Mathematics exams are scheduled for year 12 students this afternoon.

In a statement to parents Bray Park State High school told parents there police had checked the school and were given the all clear.

"Parents are advised that we have undertaken a precautionary evacuation of the school. This is occurring in several schools at present due to an email threat going around. All students are safe and police are doing a check now to ensure the school is safe for students to return to classes soon," Principal Peter Turner said.

bomb threats crime schools

