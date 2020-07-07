Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are calling for information after a fire at a private residence revealed a secret drugs operation.
Police are calling for information after a fire at a private residence revealed a secret drugs operation.
Crime

House fire reveals secret drug operation

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
7th Jul 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE from a station on Brisbane's southside are calling for information from the public after a recent house fire revealed a hidden hydroponic marijuana growing lab.

The fire occurred at about 1pm on Friday, June 26 at a residential address at Troughton Rd, Coopers Plains.

The fire was small scale and did not engulf the entire property, but when QFES officers arrived they allegedly discovered a hydroponic lab in a cupboard of the bedroom.

"The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical overload due to hydroponic set up which was found in the area where the fire originally started," said Snr Sgt Andrew Dupere, station OIC of Upper Mount Gravatt police.

Snr Sgt Dupere said investigations are continuing and that a 57-year-old man is assisting them with their inquiries.

Contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or report crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers Queensland on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Brisbane house fire reveals secret drug operation

crime drugs fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WELCOME BACK: Warwick pubs’ first big weekend

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: Warwick pubs’ first big weekend

        Business Warwick’s pubs and clubs rejoiced at their first weekend under Stage 3, but say it’s still a long way back to normal.

        40+ lot neighbourhood development up for sale

        premium_icon 40+ lot neighbourhood development up for sale

        News Federal grant sees spike in demand for upcoming Warwick land.

        MORNING BRIEFING: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEFING: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto...

        'Lived life to fullest': Tributes for teen killed in crash

        premium_icon 'Lived life to fullest': Tributes for teen killed in crash

        News "You lived life to the fullest, you rose to any challenges set."