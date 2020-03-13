Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A KFC store at Deagon has been closed after a worker was diagnosed with Covid-19.
A KFC store at Deagon has been closed after a worker was diagnosed with Covid-19.
Health

Brisbane KFC closes after worker diagnosed with virus

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Popular fast food chain KFC has become the latest victim of the coronavirus, with a staff member at a North Brisbane store being confirmed to have the disease.

Confirming the shocking new case of coronavirus Thursday night, KFC has now closed its Deagon store until further notice, and has reportedly sent multiple messages to local primary and high schools warning of the discovery.

 

A KFC store at Deagon has been closed after a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19. Picture: Facebook
A KFC store at Deagon has been closed after a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19. Picture: Facebook

 

It comes as a number of schoolchildren who reportedly worked at the Deagon store were sent home from school today.

 

 

 

In a statement to 7 News Brisbane, KFC confirmed the latest case of coronavirus, and was following the recommendations put forward by Queensland Health.

"A team member from our Deagon restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution we've closed the restaurant until further notice and all employees exposed to the member have been asked to self-isolate." a spokesperson said.

 

More Stories

Show More
brisbane coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fast food restaurant kfc outbreak pandemic qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        premium_icon Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        Rural COVID-19 is already disrupting operations of exporters such as John Dee, but new calculations predict greater challenges to come.

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        News FROM sombrero wearers to farm pups, Warwick sure does have some cute dogs, but...

        Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        premium_icon Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        News A Southern Downs family business is set to take beers back to a ‘country flavour’...