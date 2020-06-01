Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
Police and local volunteers spent two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the man’s car was found near Cunnamulla.
News

Man found 700km away after epic search

by Nathan Edwards
1st Jun 2020 5:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been located alive and safe near Cunnamulla after a nearly week-long police search which spanned more than 700km.

The result is a great turnout for police, SES, Council, and local volunteers who spent the past two days conducting a full-scale search of the area after the Inala man's car was found abandoned alongside the Balonne Highway on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss, 30, who had been declared missing since May 26, was found on a private property late Sunday afternoon by a search helicopter, with ground crews directed to his location soon after.

The private property off Linden-Nebine Road at Nebine is some 10km from where Mr Schloss's vehicle was originally found.

He has been transported to Cunnamulla Hospital for observation.

Police have taken the opportunity to thank the local population and volunteers who assisted in the search for Mr Schloss.

Originally published as Brisbane man found 700km away after epic search

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing man queensland search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ALIVE: Man found after five days missing the bush

        premium_icon ALIVE: Man found after five days missing the bush

        News A MAN was lost in the harsh scrub country east of Cunnamulla. It took more than 40 SES and police officers, and a helicopter, to find him.

        $40 million budgeted for capital works

        premium_icon $40 million budgeted for capital works

        Council News Southern Downs Regional Council spends big to improve infrastructure, roads and...

        Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        premium_icon Brutal home invasion earns two Warwick men jail time

        News The drug deal turned “horrendously violent”, with one victim still suffering mental...

        BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        premium_icon BOOKED OUT: Regional pubs enjoy post-COVID success

        Business The promise of a good pub feed has lured Southern Downs residents to frequent small...