Brisbane pair win up the mountain to Queen Mary Falls

KERRI Hodge and Aidan Hobbs are almost assured of overall victories with one race to go in the 15th anniversary Daily News Pentath-run.

Both led overnight Saturday and with wins this morning in the Nike Robina Ascent from Killarney to Queen Mary Falls have increased their leads.

Realistically both only need to run a reasonable 1500m to win overall.

Hodge was clocked at 46 minutes for the ascent to win the women's from Margot Manning.

Hobbs finished the 10km in 40 minutes to win the men's race, a distance he runs on the track as well in Queensland athletics meetings.

There is still plenty at stake with trophies up for grabs for each age group for men and women in each of the five events.

Late nominations can be made 30 minutes before the start of the Voyage Fitness Super Heroes 1500m which starts at 11am from near the band rotunda in Palmerin St, Warwick.

Presentations for the first three races were at Slade Hall at Warwick Christian College at 5pm yesterday and all other presentations will be after the end of the 1500m today.

The 15th annual Pentath-run has attracted record numbers of runners.