Brisbane runners top of Pentath with two races to go

Kerri Hodge and Aidan Hobbs are the overnight leaders in the Daily News Pentath-run.

AFTER a second place last year, Brisbane runner Kerri Hodge is the leader after three races this year in the Daily News Pentath-run.

Hodge won the YMCA Half Marathon and was placed in the Warwick Credit Union X Country and Darling Downs Hotel 5km run.

She has more than a five-minute overall lead from Margot Manning among the women doing all five legs of the Pentath.

In the men's event Aidan Hobbs leads by 90 seconds from Peter Bracken.

Runners will be leaving Killarney at 6.45am on the Nike Robina Ascent to Queen Mary Falls and then the biggest crowd of the weekend will be in the Warwick CBD for the Voyage Fitness Super Heroes 1500m in Palmerin St starting near the band rotunda at 11am and going to the southern end of the CBD and then returning to the rotunda.

Hodge was happy with her half marathon time of one hour, 25 minutes from Warwick to Yangan.

"I was a good time for a hilly course,” she said.

Hodge is using the Pentath-run as part of her build-up to the Australian Masters in Darwin and the Gold Coast Marathon in early July.

Hobbs is the current Queensland athletics 10,000m champion and was third in the 3000m steeplechase this year in Queensland so with 10km and 1500m races today, he is set to maintain his lead.

Former Warwick State High School student Dan Symonds has been placed in races but doesn't look like winning overall for a second time.

Nominations for the 1500m can be made at least 30 minutes before the start near the band rotunda.

A capacity crowd attended last night's Pentath-run 15th anniversary dinner in the dining hall at Warwick Christian College.