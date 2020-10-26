Menu
Crime

Queensland vendor sells childlike sex dolls

by MICHAEL WRAY
26th Oct 2020 4:59 AM
A Brisbane-based online vendor selling childlike sex dolls has been dismantled under a partnership between federal authorities and Chinese tech giant Alibaba.

The move comes as Australian Border Force officials have raised the alarm at the number of childlike sex dolls being seized at the border, with 36 confiscated since July.

Brisbane's link to the sickening trade was confirmed on August 12 when ABF officers raided a property and seized information linking a vendor to doll sales on Alibaba.com, the world's largest e-commerce site.

ABF Superintendent Regional Investigations Queensland Amanda Coppleman said it was the first time the ABF had worked with a tech giant to shut down a vendor selling the dolls. "Online e-commerce sites like Alibaba.com play a role in eliminating the supply of these childlike sex dolls and have the ability to shut down vendors," she said.

"The fight against child exploitation is an ongoing and evolving one, but each successful achievement is an important milestone.

"We are pleased with our ongoing co-operation with Alibaba.com, which demonstrates their commitment to the idea that their marketplace is not an acceptable platform for these products."

An Alibaba spokesman said listings of childlike sex dolls ­violated the platform's policies.

"We maintain a robust product listing policy that prohibits the listing of any items by third-party sellers depicting or suggestive of sex involving minors," the spokesman said.

It's understood the ABF hopes to work with other tech companies to dismantle the trade in illegal sex dolls.

The Brisbane vendor was fined $3300 for importing the doll as it was his first offence.

The maximum penalty for importing a child like sex doll is 10 years in jail.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Brisbane vendor sells childlike sex dolls

