Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

BOOKMAKER John Thornton is hoping that the Warwick Turf Club can snare a few more TAB meetings this year.

"We could get some when they can't race at other centres,” he said.

Thornton was standing in the member's area at the Warwick Turf Club during Tuesday's meeting and described business as "brisk”.

"There are quite a few punters here,” he said.

"Opening up the member's area to all the patrons is a great innovation for midweek TAB meetings.”

Dennis Allen is a member of the Warwick Turf Club and has only missed one meeting in the past year.

Race day was his birthday and he celebrated by backing the winner of the first race.

"This is a quality meeting and there are a lot of top jockeys riding,” he said.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant was happy with the meeting but would have loved a day with a lot less breeze.

The next Warwick meeting is the Killarney Cup on June 17.