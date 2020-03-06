Britney’s son: ‘Grandpa can go die’

Britney Spears' teenage son, Jayden, has gone on a major Instagram rant, calling his grandfather Jamie a "d**k" and revealing his troubled mum may "quit" music for good.

The 13-year-old, who is the son of Spears and former backup dancer Kevin Federline, took to Instagram Live to give fans an unscripted insight into the family's current situation after recent fears for his mother's mental health.

He lambasted Jamie Spears, Britney's dad and conservator for more than 12 years, saying, "He's a pretty big d***. He's pretty f***ing g**. He can go die."

A follower wrote, "kill your grandfather" to which Jayden allegedly responded, "Bro, I was thinking the same thing."

Jayden, Sean and Kevin Federline took out a restraining order against Jamie Spears last August following an alleged physical altercation at the elder Spears' home.

Britney Spears with sons Sean (left) and Jayden. Picture: Supplied

He is not allowed to see his grandsons for three years.

Jamie Spears had stepped down as Britney's conservator due to ill health but had reportedly resumed the role again in January.

Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend a basketball game in 2017. Picture: Getty

One follower asked Jayden if his mother was "being controlled" in her conservatorship, and he said: "No. I don't know."

But also responded to someone who wrote, "Help your [mum] break free" by saying "That's what I'm trying to do."

Britney Spears with dad Jamie who is not allowed to see his grandsons for three years, via a court order. Picture: Instagram

The teen's Instagram account has now been made private and all posts have been removed.

When a follower asked if Spears would be returning to the stage any time soon, Jayden said it's looking unlikely.

Britney Spears in her Hit me Baby One More Time video. Picture: Supplied

"Actually I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don't think that … I don't know, dude. I don't even know," he said.

"I remember one time I asked her, I said, 'What happened to your music?' and she was like, 'I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.'

Britney Spears with current boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Picture: Instagram

With former boyfriend, Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons. Picture: FilmMagic

"I'm like, 'What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'"

He did have some positive words to say about Britney's current boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari.

"I like Sam. He's good, he's nice,' he said. 'He's a really good dude."

As for his dad, Kevin, he said, "My dad's literally Jesus."

He also revealed he was living with his dad, saying he'd see his mum soon.

"I'm gonna visit her in like a couple weeks cause I'm with my dad right now. I'm doing pretty good."

Britney Spears pouts her duck lips while getting love from her boys. "My lovies." Picture: Britney Spears / Instagram

Britney has struggled with mental health issues in the past decade.

In 2007, she famously shaved her head at a salon in California, which started a mental health spiral where she lost custody of her children.

The star with her sons. Picture: Instagram

She was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2008 after being committed to the psychiatric ward at a Los Angeles hospital, which spawned the need for a conservatorship by her father.

She did bounce back and undertook a successful Las Vegas residency that ran from 2013-2017.

Britney Spears during her ‘Pieces of Me’ residency in Las Vegas in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Last year, she announced "an indefinite work hiatus", cancelling a new Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, which was supposed to kick off in February, 2019.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Britney wrote on social media. "I will not be performing my new show Domination."

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/kHgFAVTjNA — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

She said the serious health issues faced by her dad, who had suffered a life-threatening burst colon, prompted the cancellation.

"We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

More recently she was hospitalised for a broken foot.