Brohman brings the laughs to Warwick

FOOTY ICON: Former State of Origin player and Footy Show legend Darryl Brohman, with Jack and Gerard Mullins in Killarney, will be at the King's Theatre tomorrow night for the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League season launch.

THE Big Marn Darryl Brohman will be at the Warwick RSL tomorrow night as guest speaker at a Warwick and District Junior Rugby League Sportsman Dinner.

Mr Brohman played State of Origin for Queensland but is best known for his television career.

RSL assistant manager David Burgess said he was excited to bring the funnyman to Warwick football fans for the event in King's Theatre.

"Darryl is coming for the season launch for the Warwick and District Chargers Junior Rugby League,” Mr Burgess said.

"He's a past player himself but he's also well-known now for being on Channel 9's Footy Show.

"It's sure to be a night of laughs and stories from his football and media career and any questions people may have for him.

"We've sold just over 80 tickets at this stage so people should get in quick. It's bound to be a great night.”

This 18+ event will kick off at 6.30 tomorrow night and includes raffles, auctions, table bingo and prizes.

Tickets are $60 per person and include a platter of gourmet finger food and jugs of beer.

All funds will go towards the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League Clubs.

For tickets, phone Warwick RSL on 46618547.