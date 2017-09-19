Brokering a tree-change to the Rose City

MONEY MATTERS :Karli Fahey is the face behind from Smartline Personal Mortgage Advisors.

WANTING an escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city, Karli Fahey and husband Tim found what they were after in Warwick.

Originally from Brisbane, the couple was in need of a lifestyle change and started looking around south-east Queensland for a new place to call home.

After 12 months of looking, Warwick came out on top.

"We wanted a tree change, we were after that country pace and lifestyle,” Mrs Fahey said.

"Our families are in Brisbane so we didn't want to go too far, but far enough to escape the full-on city life.”

Mrs Fahey said her husband had liked Warwick from the start.

"He was a big fan and became an even bigger one after checking out the real estate and job markets,” she said.

"It was pretty easy for Tim to get a transfer to Warwick with his career.”

When the couple were considering moving here, Mrs Fahey said there were a few key things that sold Warwick to them.

"It's a really pretty town firstly,” she said.

"And everyone we spoke to was helpful and friendly.”

The couple moved to Warwick in May 2016 .

Mrs Fahey started her career in injury manage- ment with Workcover Queensland, before moving into banking, which then led to her studying for a Diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking.

The studies took around a year and after completion, Mrs Fahey said she decided to go into business for herself and bought a Smart- line Personal Mortgage Advisers franchise.

"I saw better opportunities for myself out on my own,” she said.

"I did all the internal process and system training with Smartline in Sydney last year and got to work.”

Mrs Fahey said events held by groups such as Business Network of Warwick and the Chamber of Commerce had helped her transition to the Warwick business community.

"I've been to a few breakfasts and hosted evening events and have met lots of local business people and others in my field, financial planners and accountants,” she said.

"When it comes to my clients, my first goal is to find out as much as I can financially and personally and hunt to find the right lender for them.

"People's circumstances are different so the attention to detail is important when we're dealing with such a major commitment.

"I conduct annual reviews to make sure that as time passes, a loan still suits or if there's something better on the market.”

