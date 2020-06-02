Menu
Cory Paix will make his NRL debut for the Broncos against Sydney Roosters. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Broncos blood another debutant as Turpin sidelined

by Travis Meyn
2nd Jun 2020 3:44 PM
The Brisbane Broncos will blood two NRL debutants in Thursday's showdown against the Roosters as injuries crushed Anthony Seibold's team.

Rising hooker Cory Paix will make his NRL debut at hooker after regular No. 9 Jake Turpin was ruled out with a knee injury.

Turpin did not train at Red Hill on Tuesday morning, leaving Paix to spend the entire session at dummy-half.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 28: Jake Turpin of the Broncos passes the ball during the round three NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium on May 28, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
The Broncos last week released back-up hooker Andrew McCullough to Newcastle for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old Paix will make his NRL debut in the starting side in what will be a daunting showdown against the back-to-back premiers at Suncorp Stadium.

Paix will join teenage fullback sensation Tesi Niu as Brisbane's NRL debutants in the game.

Niu, 18, will come off the bench, likely at fullback, in his first NRL appearance.

Cory Paix will make his NRL debut for the Broncos against Sydney Roosters. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Broncos coach Seibold said he had no hesitations thrusting Niu into a showdown against the NRL's best team of the past two years.

"I had no hesitation whatsoever in regards to blooding Tesi," Seibold said.

"He's been tremendous. He deserves an opportunity.

 

Tesi Niu will make his NRL debut off the bench. Picture: Darren England/AAP
"His debut for Tonga against Great Britain showed he can do a job at this level.

"We've got great faith in what he can bring. He brings something a little different to what we've got."

Originally published as Broncos blood another debutant as Turpin sidelined

