Broncos cleared but ‘NRL bubble’ breach being investigated

Coronavirus QLD: Broncos cleared of breaching COVIDSAFE regulations but possible ‘NRL bubble’ breach being investigated

Detectives from Task Force Sierra Linnet have concluded a group of Broncos players lunching and drinking at a Brisbane pub did not breach health directives.

But the investigation into whether they breached the "NRL bubble" will continue through Queensland Health and the NRL Integrity Unit.

A statement released by police today said their investigation was now complete.

"The Queensland Police Service has concluded its investigation into a reported incident involving members of the NRL at a hotel in Everton Park on August 1," the statement said.

"The police investigation, which commenced on August 9, found no breach of the Chief Health Officer's public health directions.

"Information obtained through the course of the investigation will be referred to Queensland Health."

Queensland has continued its community transmission-free streak for the 12th day in a row, as the state records no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles had earlier said the players would put the NRL season at risk if the allegations turned out to be true, but that he "very much hopes" they weren't.

The NRL's integrity unit continues to investigate the allegations 10 players attended a pub lunch and drinking session at the Everton Park Hotel on August 1.

"I am one of the Brisbane Broncos' biggest fans. I very much hope the recent claims are untrue," Mr Miles said before police concluded there had been no breach.

The Sports bar in the Everton Park Hotel, where some Broncos players may have broken their Covid bubble. Photo: Tara Croser

It comes as it's revealed the 25-year-old Toowoomba man who escaped his mandatory hotel quarantine was wanted by police when he was intercepted at the New South Wales border 10 days ago.

He was wanted for a breach of bail and two counts of failing to appear.

The man also gave police a false name when he crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi.

Police issued the man a $4003 fine for providing false information on a border declaration pass and gave him a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court, on September 2, where he will face the fail to appear charges.

The man absconded from his mandatory quarantine at the Athena Motel Apartments, sometime late Tuesday or early yesterday.

The escape prompted a large-scale manhunt before the man turned himself in.

An independent police investigation is under way to determine if any flaws in the hotel quarantine system aided in man's escape.

The state's total number of cases remains steady at 1089 with only nine active.

