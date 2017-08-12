25°
Broncos legends to honour slain Qld policeman Brett Forte

Chris Clarke, | 12th Aug 2017 5:41 AM

IN a moment of despair earlier this year, a group of Queensland police officers discussed the idea of hosting a game of rugby league to honour their mate Senior Constable Brett Forte, who was fatally shot while pursuing a gunman in the Locker Valley in late May.

Fast forward two months and that idea will come to life on Saturday afternoon, as four top former Broncos players line-up against officers from around the state to raise funds for Sen-Constable Forte's family.

"(Sen-Constable Forte's) wake brought us all together. The idea of having a footy game with an indigenous team was thrown around," Senior Constable Jim Doyle told The Courier-Mail.

"At the same time Petero (Civoniceva) was contacting Queensland Police Service asking what he could do to help the family. So the idea just went from there."

Guest player Petero Civoniceva with the team captains Hayden Lea and Jarrod Knox. Picture: Adam Head
Civoniceva and Scott Prince will line up for the QPS Dream Team to take on Dane Carlaw and Brad Thorn's QPS All-Stars, at the Carina Leagues Club, in Brisbane's southeast.

The teams will don commemorative Sen-Constable Forte jerseys.

BELOW: Police and RAAF team up to raise money for Sen-Constable Forte's family

Civoniceva grew up with Sen-Constable Forte in Redcliffe and they knew each other through junior rugby league.

"He was an absolute larrikin, he had a great sense of humour," Civoniceva said.

"For me (playing in the game) was an easy decision - an instant decision - because I thought it's only my little way of being a part of what these amazing guys are doing for the family."

Since Sen-Constable Forte's death, officers around the state have raised $10,000 for his family.

QPS aims to raise a total of more than $20,000.

Gates will open at 1.30pm with the main game kicking off at 5pm.

All funds raised will go to the Forte family.

Topics:  brett forte editors picks police toowoomba

