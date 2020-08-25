Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ICY BLAST: The Rose City dipped below freezing, recording its second coldest morning for the year.
ICY BLAST: The Rose City dipped below freezing, recording its second coldest morning for the year.
News

BRRR: Rose City’s icy August blast

Emily Clooney
25th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROSE City residents were greeted with another icy start to the week, as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Warwick recorded its second coldest morning this year, with the mercury dipping to -2.3 degrees.

Around the region, Applethorpe residents woke to their coldest August morning since 2018, with temperatures hovering at -3.8 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimba Wong said a drop in overnight winds led to cool temperatures.

“We’ve got a bridge of high pressure sitting over the state, bringing cool air mass and no clouds,” Ms Wong said.

“The dry air allows things to heat up during the day and efficiently cool down overnight.”

Ms Wong said it was likely many Southern Downs residents woke to significant frosts.

“We don’t need too much moisture in the air (for frost); just clear skies, light winds and a tiny bit of moisture,” she said.

“Temperatures where frost is possible is below 4 degrees – so it doesn’t need to be freezing.”

The cooler nights are expected to linger for the remainder of the week, before overnight temperatures rise by the weekend.

“There’s a slight return of moisture coming over in the next few days,” she said.

“We’ll gradually see it warming up through the weekend.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        Shortened firearm stashed in drug trafficker’s manhole

        Premium Content Shortened firearm stashed in drug trafficker’s manhole

        News Surveillance of phones outed the man, who said the weapon wasn’t his

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment JobKeeper cash will drop, but so could hours worked