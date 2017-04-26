BRRRR! Qld and Northern NSW set to shiver this Friday

QUEENSLAND is set to shiver through its coldest morning of the year later this week as cooler weather finally starts to kick in.

The weather bureau is predicting a chilly 11°C minimum for Brisbane residents on Friday morning, with a top of 24°C during the day.

The Sunshine Coast could be even cooler, with a minimum of 10°C on Friday morning for Caloundra, Maroochydore, and down to 9°C in Nambour. Noosa temperatures will tumble to 11°C.

Heading north along the east coast, expect more of the same.

Hervey Bay and Rockhampton will fall to 11 on Friday, Maryborough to 9°C, Bundaberg will have a low of 10°C, while Gladstone and Mackay will have a comparatively balmy minimum of 12°C.

Residents in Stanthorpe will bear the brunt of the colder ­weather though, with the mercury forecast to drop to as low as 3C in coming mornings on the Granite Belt.

Warwick, Toowoomba and Ipswich will be holding their hands a little bit closer to the pie warmers with lows of between 5 and 7°C.

Light frost patches are also expected in some parts of the Darling Downs and central Queensland as a surface trough moves through the southern regions of the state.

South of the border is not much warmer with Lismore expected to hit 9°C on Friday, Grafton to warm up from 11°C and a minimum of 12°C at Coffs Harbour.

Tweed Heads at the border will enjoy a minimum of 15°C.

The bureau has tipped the possibility of showers for the Brisbane region today, ahead of a mostly sunny end of the week and weekend.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be around the mid-20s for the next five days.