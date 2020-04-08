Bruce Highway horror scene a heartbreaking reminder

The wrecks involved in a fatal two-car head-on crash on the Bruce Highway at Farleigh, near The Leap, about 6.10pm on Monday, April 6.

THE family of a man killed in a horrific head-on crash near Farleigh Tuesday night is preparing for a tough Easter without a loved one.

As police investigate what happened when two cars - a Nissan Navara and Ford Territory - collided head-on about 6.10pm Monday on the Bruce Highway, the lives of all involved, and those of their family, have been forever changed.

The graphic images of the horrific scene in which the Ford, while travelling south, slid 50m from the point of impact and caught alight was a reminder of the importance of road safety at all times.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, believed to be a 30-year-old man from East Mackay, died at the scene.

The incinerated remains of the vehicle were towed from the scene to be forensically examined by police.

The trio inside the Navara, which had been travelling north, suffered various injuries.

Two women, aged 17 and 20, were taken to Mackay Base Hospital as a precaution.

The 21-year-old male driver, who was trapped inside the crumpled wreck, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the same hospital where he underwent surgery late Monday night.

He was yesterday listed as in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, focusing on each of the Fatal Five as well as why the people were on the road despite government advice against non-essential travel.

Mackay Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the movements of all people involved.

Inspector Searle said it was important people understand travel restrictions put in place by the government in its response to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"It reinforces at the present time that if people don't need to be driving for essential purposes, which have been made really public by Queensland Health, they shouldn't be driving," he said.

"Police will start to commence enforcement action and if we find people are blatantly disregarding the travel restrictions that are now in place, there will be enforcement.

"We will always try and be communicative and compassionate but if it is found to be selfish and reckless, that makes them a threat to the rest of the community and what we are trying to achieve, then enforcement action will be taken."