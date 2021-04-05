Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic congestion builds on the Bruce Hwy as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. Picture: RACQ
Traffic congestion builds on the Bruce Hwy as the Easter long weekend comes to an end. Picture: RACQ
News

Bruce Hwy nightmare as crash adds to major delays

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Apr 2021 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A multi-vehicle Bruce Highway crash on the Sunshine Coast is adding to significant delays caused by holiday traffic.

The crash happened at Tanawha about 11.20am. There was more than 8km of congestion before the scene of the crash.

It comes as slow-moving congestion was already building on the Bruce Highway southbound at Elimbah and Beerwah about 11am.

Motorists are being warned of long delays and poor visibility on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ
Motorists are being warned of long delays and poor visibility on the Bruce Hwy. Picture: RACQ

Congestion was also building on the Sunshine Motorway on-ramp to the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs.

In total, there was about 38km of congestion between the Sunshine and Brisbane, causing delays of almost half an hour.

RACQ have warned several roads were impacted by flash flooding from the weekend's rain.

They asked motorists to ensure their journey was not impacted before jumping in the car.

A severe weather system feared to hit southeast Queensland on Monday is continuing to move west, away from the southeast coastline.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy nightmare as truck and car crash adds to major delays

bruce hwy easter monday

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

        Premium Content GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

        News Hundreds are expected to turn out in style for the beloved annual race day, now in its 126th year. FULL DETAILS HERE:

        Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe lashing

        Premium Content Warwick to see ‘steady’ Easter rainfall as QLD cops severe...

        News Warwick residents celebrate end of Easter with wet weather, caused by this unlikely...

        Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        Premium Content Two vehicle crash on busy Warwick intersection

        News Motorist taken to hospital with 'spinal precautions' after Easter CBD crash.

        WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        Premium Content WINNER: Warwick’s cutest dog revealed

        News ‘He literally is the best thing that’s happened to our little lives’: Find out...