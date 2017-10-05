Brush off weekday woes

STROKE OF GENIUS: Louise Tait is bringing paint-and-sip workshops to her Studio Style Inside Out store at Warwick Westside Shopping Centre.

STROKE OF GENIUS: Louise Tait is bringing paint-and-sip workshops to her Studio Style Inside Out store at Warwick Westside Shopping Centre. Sophie Lester

A QUIRKY new workshop series is urging Warwick residents to pick up their paintbrushes and leave their worries behind.

The creative woman behind Warwick Westside business Studio Style Inside Out Louise Tait said she would be introducing the Wine-down Wednesday and Friday painting events in-store at the end of the month.

She said she was inspired to introduce the paint-and-sip sessions after seeing the popular pastime take off elsewhere.

"A girlfriend had asked if I wanted to do one in Brisbane and I thought I would just host them here, with rotating themes and subjects,” Mrs Tait said.

"When you work in retail, you can't just rely on customers walking through the door every single day, you have to think of other ways to engage with the community.

"I think art and creativity can be so therapeutic and good for our mental health, and people have just been hungry for more workshops and things to do.

"People don't necessarily have to bring their own wine to the sessions, they just need to come in with a positive attitude.”

The first Friday class has been dubbed Frida Kahlo Friday, where people will paint the Mexican artist.

Since opening her shop in early March, Mrs Tait said she'd found great success hosting workshops.

She planned to start off small with six people per booking, for $50 each, with the hope of growing numbers and adding clay work in the future.

"The cost includes glassware, paints and canvases, though that can be adjusted depending on the size of the canvas,” she said.

"I'm also looking at blocking off Saturday nights for people to book private sessions such as girls' nights or hen's parties in the studio.

"People can book a spot in the workshops by coming in-store or phoning me and paying upfront.

"Out here it has really begun to feel like a little community with all the shops full, and I want to offer some really fun and different things for people to do.”

Mrs Tait said soap-making classes, psychic and spiritual workshops and kids' holidays classes were also in the works.

For more details, find Studio Style Inside Out on Facebook or drop into the store.