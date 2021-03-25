Brutal moment comedian gets punched by heckler

A video has captured the shocking moment a popular Aussie comedian was punched in the face by a heckler during a live show in Queensland.

Alex 'Shooter' Williamson was performing at Allenstown Hotel in Rockhampton on Tuesday as part of his national tour when he encountered a persistent heckler.

When the man continued to interrupt the show and refused to leave Alex finally had enough and poured his beer on the man's head, sparking a violent response.

Alex "Shooter" Williamson is punched in the face by a heckler in Rockhampton.

Footage of the incident shows the bearded audience member walking up on stage before punching the comedian in the face.

The man is then hauled out of the venue, with Alex screaming profanities at him as he goes.

The comedian later explained in another video that things escalated after the man refused to stop interrupting the show.

"He was f**king yelling out incessantly. For the first five times in a row I just took it and then I was like 'No you are going to have to be quiet now, I am going to ask you to leave'," Alex said.

"I turned to the manager and said 'You own this place don't you? Where's security? Let's get this guy out'. And then he goes 'Yeah that's what your mum said'."

Alex 'Shooter' Williamson.

By this point, Alex had had enough of the man's heckling and poured his beer on his head.

The man then came up on the stage and Alex thought he was going to pour his beer back on his head, which he said would be "only fair", adding he offered the mic out to the man to say something.

"I figured if he poured his beer on my head I was going to drink it as he poured it but he went the cheeky left the c**t and got me," the comedian said, showing off his bruised face.

