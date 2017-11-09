Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BRUTAL: Warwick police speak out about violent drinkers

TAKING A STAND: Warwick Police have issued a stern warning about alcohol-fuelled violence in the Rose City.
TAKING A STAND: Warwick Police have issued a stern warning about alcohol-fuelled violence in the Rose City. Kevin Farmer
by Elyse Wurm

A SPATE of brutal attacks and continued alcohol- fuelled violence on Warwick's streets has prompted police to act before lives are ruined.

Officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said such behaviour would not be tolerated as police had noticed a general increase in alcohol-fuelled violence in the past six to eight weeks.

In some cases, the violence was "fairly brutal”, involving people being kicked and punched while lying on the ground.

Snr Sgt Deacon warned such behaviour is potentially life-changing for both the victim and perpetrator.

"That can be tragic, where people who fall to the gutter or ground can die,” he said.

"It's just by the grace of God that these people don't have more serious injuries.

"That person (the offender) can end up in jail from a moment of stupidity.

"To think that only happens in the big cities is not true.”

With holiday season sure to bring more people to the streets for parties, Snr Sgt Deacon said police are determined to put a stop to the violence before it gets any worse.

But the offending Warwick has seen in the past few weeks shows violence is already wreaking havoc. In the past month alone there has been a massive 50-person brawl on Warwick's streets as well as a woman who was kicked so forcefully her leg was broken.

Since those attacks, the alcohol-fuelled crime has not subsided, with four people arrested just last weekend for related offences.

The most serious of which was a 25-year-old woman who was allegedly fighting and threatening another person outside a licensed premises.

Snr Sgt Deacon said those committing the offences were not of a certain demographic, with people of myriad ages having been involved in alcohol-fuelled offending.

Christmas may be around the corner, but Snr Sgt Deacon said it was no excuse for bad behaviour.

"The time of the year does not alter our community standards and they are well known,” he said.

"People who don't abide by that will be dealt with.”

Topics:  alcohol fuelled violence fighting public nuisance warwick crime warwick police

Warwick Daily News

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Serious animal cruelty claims after dog 'shot'

Serious animal cruelty claims after dog 'shot'

A PREGNANT Jack Russell has been found dead on the side of the road outside Warwick.

Wacky and revving up for a great weekend

Caitlyn Andrews as Penelope Pitstop will be welcoming competitors to Morgan Park Raceway on Sunday for the second Wacky Racers Billy Cart event.

The favourite billy cart races are back

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

Prawns prices are set to soar this festive season. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Prices may push beloved staple off the festive table.

Candidate off council as election draws near

Rob Mackenzie.

Councillor forced to take leave of absence

Local Partners