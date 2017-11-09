BRUTAL: Warwick police speak out about violent drinkers

TAKING A STAND: Warwick Police have issued a stern warning about alcohol-fuelled violence in the Rose City.

TAKING A STAND: Warwick Police have issued a stern warning about alcohol-fuelled violence in the Rose City.

A SPATE of brutal attacks and continued alcohol- fuelled violence on Warwick's streets has prompted police to act before lives are ruined.

Officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said such behaviour would not be tolerated as police had noticed a general increase in alcohol-fuelled violence in the past six to eight weeks.

In some cases, the violence was "fairly brutal”, involving people being kicked and punched while lying on the ground.

Snr Sgt Deacon warned such behaviour is potentially life-changing for both the victim and perpetrator.

"That can be tragic, where people who fall to the gutter or ground can die,” he said.

"It's just by the grace of God that these people don't have more serious injuries.

"That person (the offender) can end up in jail from a moment of stupidity.

"To think that only happens in the big cities is not true.”

With holiday season sure to bring more people to the streets for parties, Snr Sgt Deacon said police are determined to put a stop to the violence before it gets any worse.

But the offending Warwick has seen in the past few weeks shows violence is already wreaking havoc. In the past month alone there has been a massive 50-person brawl on Warwick's streets as well as a woman who was kicked so forcefully her leg was broken.

Since those attacks, the alcohol-fuelled crime has not subsided, with four people arrested just last weekend for related offences.

The most serious of which was a 25-year-old woman who was allegedly fighting and threatening another person outside a licensed premises.

Snr Sgt Deacon said those committing the offences were not of a certain demographic, with people of myriad ages having been involved in alcohol-fuelled offending.

Christmas may be around the corner, but Snr Sgt Deacon said it was no excuse for bad behaviour.

"The time of the year does not alter our community standards and they are well known,” he said.

"People who don't abide by that will be dealt with.”