Brutal way husband’s cheating exposed

A woman who was left "gobsmacked" when her husband walked out on her and filed for divorce has finally discovered why their marriage ended so abruptly - when details of his new relationship emerged in a wedding announcement.

Nikyta Moreno said her one-year marriage to fitness entrepreneur Robert Palmer ended suddenly in March 2017 leaving her wondering "if he had a medical ­issue that had changed his personality".

The pair had tied the knot in a small civil ceremony in December 2015 and were planning a big wedding for August 2017, with Nikyta describing Robert as an "an old-fashioned gentleman" who loved to make her breakfast in bed.

However after finalising their wedding details - including showing their mums around the venue and choosing their menu - Nikyta said she "could sense something was wrong".

Nikyta Moreno said she found out her ex-husband Robert Palmer cheated during their marriage in a wedding announcement about his new relationship. Picture: Facebook

"When we returned, he said he needed space. Worried that he was stressed about wedding planning or work, I said I would leave for a week to stay with a friend," she told the NY Post.

"When I came back, he said he wanted a divorce. It was like a light switch turned off. He stopped communicating with me and refused to go to therapy."

The pair never had their big wedding bash and Nikyta said she was left completely confused by the drastic end to their relationship.

"Even his family, whom I was close to, was gobsmacked about our break-up. He was my best friend, and my whole life was destroyed. But I knew something else was wrong," she said.

Admitting she suspected he cheated, Nikyta waited three years before she finally knew for sure, finding out in the most brutal way - in a New York Times wedding announcement detailing Robert's love story with his new wife Lauren.

Robert’s New York Times feature about his wedding to Lauren Maillian Bias revealed the truth. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for OUT Magazine

"A friend called me and said, 'Nikyta, an article has come out about Rob. Don't read it. You will only get upset'," she said. But after she received "disgusted texts" from family and friends, Nikyta eventually asked a friend to summarise it for her because she "couldn't bring myself to click on the link".

According to the article, the couple, Rob and Lauren, started their relationship in January 2017. It also said that he had never been married.

"That was news to me - because I was his wife in January 2017. We split in late March of that year, officially divorcing in January 2018," Nikyta said.

Eventually, the NYT issued a correction on Robert's previous marital status, but it didn't stop Nikyta's pain as it had "opened old wounds".

The discovery ‘opened old wounds’ for Nikyta who has moved on. Picture: Facebook

"I still felt completely erased. He was publicly admitting that he dated this woman while we were married - the details of his infidelity laid out on the page. When I put their presentation next to the truth, it was like one of those ­reality-versus-Instagram memes come to life," she said.

Despite the awful way she discovered her ex-husband had cheated on her, Nikyta wished the newlyweds all the best.

"I want them to be happy. I simply wish he had told me the truth. As for me, I have found love again. He's a wonderful person who ticks all the boxes. I believe everyone deserves a love story - one built on the truth."

But while Nikyta has taken the higher road with her ex - the internet is officially furious and has been flooded with tweets and memes.

I thought my quarantine was chaotic but thank god it wasn't "find out an ex announced they were cheating on me via nytimes' vows" chaotic — Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) August 31, 2020

spent my monday morning spiraling over the reality of this pandemic but taking small comfort in these constants: men continue to be trash and i still love drama pic.twitter.com/EmqVAg9vzD — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) August 31, 2020

Imagine getting a NYT wedding announcement and come to find out your man's ex has a piece in the New York Post right now about the way he left her and their baby, leading to a miscarriage and therapy.



Whew.



Happy Monday. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 31, 2020

Robert has responded to the backlash, telling the NY Post: "Nikyta and I were separated and both consented to a mutual and amicable divorce. This is all very surprising to me and I was unaware that there was ever an issue. I'm happy with my family and I wish Nikyta the best."

