Bryson finds a new place

IT MAY not be the biggest move in history but businesswoman Lynn Bryson is about to bring on the end of an era by closing her Palmerin St cafe.

The icon of Warwick business said Bryson's Place would live on without the cafe section at 66 Palmerin St, just a stone's throw from her current location.

"I am going to continue on with the gift shop floristing because that's always been my passion,” Mrs Bryson said.

"The new shop is next to AOK Clothing and it means I'll be downsizing the gift side of things a bit but I'll be looking for something special and different for it when we move.

"We're selling a lot of our older stock, as well as items and fittings out of the coffee shop ready for Bluebird to take over.”

Having grown Bryson's Place over more than three decades, Mrs Bryson said the move was bittersweet.

"It will be a lot less pressure on me without the cafe but the Warwick community have been really responsive,” she said.

"A lot of my regular customers have said they're shattered by the news but also pleased that I'll continue doing what I love at the new shop.

"Interacting with customers is the most rewarding thing about this job and I've come to make a lot of lovely friends, both people I see every week and others who come through town every so often.

"One woman from Sydney who passes through Warwick a couple of times a year phoned to tell me she was devastated.”

Bryson's Place cafe staff have all been offered an opportunity to interview with Bluebird Kitchen, who will take over the cafe space to open Babybird Espresso next month.

Mrs Bryson said she hoped customers would frequent her new shop.

"I'm glad to be staying in the main street - that's where all the people are,” she said.

"It's a running joke with my regulars that they can come by and make themselves a cup of instant coffee in my new store.

"We'll shut here on June 30 and I'm hoping to be open in the new shop by July 11, so it's been quite a bit of mayhem and madness.

"I want to say thank you to the people in Warwick and district who have been so supportive.”