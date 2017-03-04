Buchner hits the road on his new mower

BROOM BROOM: Graham Buchner with his new set of wheels.

WARWICK institution Graham Buchner was back behind the wheel yesterday, showing off his flash new, blue mower.

The $30,000 rig was donated by 12 of Graham's mates, who wanted to see his 15-year-old, decrepit red mower left out the long yard in exchange for a new set of wheels.

"I've got new mirrors put on it, a step, the number plate,” Mr Buchner said, before he started the mow.

"I've got the bucket here for the rubbish.

"I still can't believe what happened that day they gave it to me.

"I really had no idea what was going on.

"I wondered what all these blokes were doing standing around this fancy mower.”

Mr Buchner mows the stretch of highway from Glengallan Rd to Campbells Gully, polishing up the stretch of road that leads into the Rose City.

"It can take me eight to nine hours to do the whole thing,” Mr Buchner said.

"But I'll do it piecemeal.”

Mr Buchner is a member of an array of community groups, including the Warwick Clean Up committee.

"I don't know what council thinks they're doing,” he said.

"There's grass so high leading into Warwick that you can't even see the markers.

"But I'll do this bit for a while more.”

Mr Buchner's family has also expressed thanks to the 12 donors for the kind gift.