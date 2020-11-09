BUCK YEAH! Warwick locks in epic rodeo event

WARWICK’S rodeo community will be sending one of their hardest years in recent memory out with a bang, with their biggest 2020 event now locked in.

Building on the success of last month’s replacement Warwick Campdraft, the Show and Rodeo Society have confirmed their beloved New Year’s Eve Rodeo will be going ahead.

Hundreds of competitors from across the state will take the arena in the National Rodeo Association event, which marketing co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey said would make it the biggest Warwick had seen in 2020.

“We’re really excited to have a rodeo back in the Warwick arena, and like so many others, we’re glad to see our sport come back,” Mrs McKelvey said.

“The New Year’s Eve Rodeo has always been a family-fun night, and we’re putting it on to give the community and families something to do.

James von Stieglitz, Tristan von Stieglitz, Clare McHugh von Stieglitz, Lewis von Stieglitz and Sally Scobie at the 2019 Warwick NYE Rodeo.

“We usually get a good mix of locals and some who travel to compete – obviously with COVID-19 we need to be mindful, but everyone’s always keen to jump in the Warwick arena.”

Mrs McKelvey added the Show and Rodeo Society was currently working with Queensland Health to determine the maximum number of spectators able to safely attend.

Competitor nominations will also be finalised in coming weeks.

The New Year’s Eve Rodeo will kick off from noon on Thursday, December 31 at the Warwick Showgrounds.

