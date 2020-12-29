BUCKIN’ BIG: Warwick NYE Rodeo to bring record numbers

Sam Randall from Scone (NSW) in saddle bronc action at the Warwick Rodeo.

WARWICK is set for a buckin' big end to 2020 as record-high nominations and interest from across the state promise a massive New Year's Eve rodeo.

The National Rodeo Association and Border Buckle Series event will see 11 drafts across bull rides, saddle rides, and barrel races, including Warwick's inaugural junior 'mini bull' competition.

With more than 120 nominations flooding in, Warwick rodeo chairman Peel Tribe said the NYE Rodeo would see the sport's welcome return to Warwick.

"We've got quite a few entries for a New Year's event, and definitely quite a few more than past years," Mr Tribe said.

"It's great to see those participation rates, and even though it's only an amateur event, it'll be a great day with some good bucking stock in there and great entertainment.

"I know there's people coming up from the Gold Coast and Brisbane, and it'll be great for the town to get that outside dollar into the community."

The Warwick NYE Rodeo always brings in hundreds of eager specatators, such as Vanessa Evans and Grant Lecomte.

After a year of cancellations, Warwick Show and Rodeo Society marketing co-ordinator Teilah McKelvey said the bumper event would likely attract thousands of spectators.

"The last event we ran was the NYE Rodeo in 2019, so it's great to be back up and running. We won't go above 2400 with COVID regulations, and we aren't far off hitting that now," Mrs McKelvey said.

"We've got a free kids jumping castle and face painting, a few different food vans, a bar running until after midnight, and the fireworks are back after we couldn't have them last year during the fires.

"It's a good sign to see people so keen to get back into the sport."

Gates open at 10am, with the rodeo to start at 2pm.

Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for concession, and free for children aged 12 and under. Camping packages are sold out.

Pre-booking is essential - click here to purchase.

