27°
News

Bucking bulls and bullet holes: a Warwick story

15th Mar 2017 6:05 PM
John Skinner working hard at the helm of the Warwick RSL Sub Branch.
John Skinner working hard at the helm of the Warwick RSL Sub Branch. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - John Skinner

WHEN John Skinner and wife Marion moved to Warwick 35 years ago, the plan was to work for a few years then retire to the north coast of New South Wales.

Mr Skinner said they didn't expect to fall in love with the place.

"We're not going anywhere, we absolutely love it here,” he said.

"All our kids are nearby and Warwick has everything we need.”

Mr Skinner and his family moved to Warwick in 1982, so he could take up the position running the Australian Rough Riders Association, now known as the Australian Professional Rodeo Association but the story begins a little further down the highway.

"I grew up in the New England region,” Mr Skinner said.

"My family got me interested in rodeo and I started competing at 12 years old, right through my teenage years.

"Rodeo has been a major part of my life.”

In 1967, after a relationship breakdown Mr Skinner joined the army.

"I wanted a new adventure,” he said.

"Then in February 1969 I was sent to Vietnam as an infantry soldier in the 5th Royal Australia Regiment or 5RAR.

"I carried a big pack, I was shot at and I shot back.”

In June 1969, Mr Skinner was wounded in action and too sick to transport home to Australia, spent four weeks in a military hospital.

"I was 22 years old, fit and healthy,” Mr Skinner said.

"I recovered quickly and they sent me back out on patrols.

"I was pretty nervous going back out, that was the worst part for me.

"You never know what you're walking into.

"And I didn't know it, but I had the beginnings of post traumatic stress disorder.”

After a stint in the jungle, Mr Skinner became a company driver and then a pay rep.

In March 1970 he sailed home on HMAS Sydney and on arrival was sent on a clerical course and became the 5RAR company clerk.

He also married sweetheart Marion later that same year.

In 1972 Mr Skinner was posted to Tasmania and in 1976 left the army and joined the Tasmanian Police Force.

"Some friends invited me out to a rodeo down there and that reignited my passion,” Mr Skinner said.

"Soon after I was posted to help out with traffic control at the Huonville Rodeo and within 12 months I was secretary/treasurer of the Huonville Rodeo Association.

"About the same time I started writing for the local paper and the national Rodeo News.

"At school I aced English and history and failed everything else, I didn't know it at the time but I had some writing skills”

In 1982 Mr Skinner said he received a phone call from R.M Williams inviting him to apply for the Australian Rough Riders Association job.

"So we came to Warwick,” he said.

Mr Skinner, who is the serving president of the Warwick RSL Sub Branch, also had a long stint writing for the Warwick Daily News, and still contributes regularly.

As for Warwick, Mr Skinner said attracting more business to town would be good.

"I wouldn't want to see the place expand to the size of Toowoomba however,” he said.

"We've got it pretty good here, great education, aged care is good and getting better with the new development.

"My one desire for Warwick would have to be a ten pin bowling alley.”

Warwick Daily News

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Property prices reveal mixed bag for Southern Downs

Property prices reveal mixed bag for Southern Downs

FIND out if your land value has gone up, down or remained the same.

Anonymous gift to Glengallan

PRESERVING HISTORY: An anonymous donor has gifted the Glengallan Homestead Trust with $10,000 for the Homestead's 150th anniversary celebrations later this year.

Donation to Homestead Trust for 150th anniversary

New $22 million hatchery for Southern Downs

HATCHING PLANS: Darwalla managing director Albert Benfer and CEO David Greaves, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries southern regional director Richard Routley, Darwalla development manager David Bray and Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan at Allora Showgrounds marking the start of earthworks at the new Darwalla chicken hatchery on Bradfields Rd.

Darwalla set to open new hatchery in Southern Downs

Food Assist forced to close its doors

Jenny Creed, Toni Grant, Esther Spicer and Harmony Meissner are sad to be closing the Food Assist store at Percy St.

Warwick food service shuts after long struggle

Local Partners

Property prices reveal mixed bag for Southern Downs

FIND out if your land value has gone up, down or remained the same.

New life promised for historic shelter

PARK UPDATE: Residents met to discuss submissions to council for replacement structures for the Swanfels shelters.

Submissions are being taken for replacement shelters at Swanfels

Numbers up yet again for Daily News Pentath-run

Warwick parkrunners joined with parkrunners from around the nation in last year's Daily News Pentath-run.

Strong early interest in the five-event Pentath-run

Anonymous gift to Glengallan

PRESERVING HISTORY: An anonymous donor has gifted the Glengallan Homestead Trust with $10,000 for the Homestead's 150th anniversary celebrations later this year.

Donation to Homestead Trust for 150th anniversary

Let's call the whole thing off: Inglewood Show cancelled

GLORIOUS DAY OUT: Kahlia Williamson, 13, from Stanthorpe High with Glorious Enterprise at the Inglewood Show. Photo Toni Somes / Warwick Daily News

Inglewood Show Society make tough decision due to rain

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is coming to Brisbane.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dad's of Australia to 'band together'

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in a scene from the movie Loving.

AUSSIE actor plays a brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Justin Bieber apologises over Sunshine Coast outburst

Justin Bieber apologises over an outburst during his visit to the Sunshine Coast.

Bieber's tongue-in-cheek 'sorry' to camera crew

Ryan Gosling’s new film a ‘humiliating wreck’

Ryan Gosling’s newest flick doesn’t quite scale the heights of La La Land.

HIS anticipated follow-up to La La Land is being savaged by critics.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Cure For Wellness is deliriously bonkers

Dean DeHaan in a scene from the movie A Cure For Wellness.

THIS genre-bending ride has an enticingly spooky atmosphere.

Melissa George’s tearful tell-all interview

Melissa George breaks down in her Sunday Night interview.

Actress to ‘tell-all’ about Paris nightmare on Sunday Night.

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $205,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;WARWICK HEIGHTS&quot; Stake your Claim Now!!!

L1 to 9 & 11 to Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 Expressions of...

Prestige residential living elevated position with magnificent outlook 14 lots available, large homesites from 725m2 to 2025m2, sought after area, close to...

Stonewood Park Estate Building Block

7 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $124,500

Prestige residential building block 1072m2 in Warwick's most sought after area "Stonewood Park" close to the golf course. private, quiet, secluded and elevated...

Lifestyle - Short Drive to Town

59 Hancocks La, Mount Marshall 4362

1 1 4 $329,000

One large bedroom * sleepout *lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner, woodheater and ceiling fan *renovated kitchen with electric stove *renovated combination...

Cheapest Land in Warwick?

21/137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $65,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Home Base!

Lot 316 Watts St, Maryvale 4370

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Two bedrooms * open plan living, kitchen, meals and lounge * woodheater *study nook * front verandah *carport suitable large R V's attached * detached carport and...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!