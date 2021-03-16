Nathan Buckley says there'll be no more racism at Collingwood

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has laid down the law on racism incidents in the wake of the ‘Do Better’ report. Plus, he’s had a cheeky dig at Adam Treloar ahead of Round 1.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says his club does not want a repeat of racist incidents that have occurred in the past, labelling the recent accounts of some former Magpies as "confronting."

Ex-Collingwood players Heritier Lumumba, Leon Davis and Andrew Krakouer have all detailed their personal experiences in the wake of the 'Do Better' report into racism at the club, which led to Eddie McGuire's resignation as president.

Buckley admitted he had stopped to reflect on the issue following a tumultuous off-season.

"One of the things you need to consider with that is becoming more conscious of that reality and more open minded and open hearted to being challenged by it," he said.

"It hasn't been a period we've breezed through clearly, so whatever the public front or facade of it is and the challenge that comes through the media is one aspect of it.

"The reality is how we feel in here and the fact it is confronting to know that people you love and respect so much have felt that way.

Nathan Buckley with Heritier Lumumba.

"The white, privileged majority is not the experience that matters whether it is good, bad or indifferent, and we need to stop and listen more and understand more.

"Whilst we feel we might have done that in some ways in my time at the club, clearly we need to do better."

The Magpies coach said he had learned to "listen, acknowledge and seek to understand."

"I think as a club we acknowledge we need to do better," he said.

"The board and the expert panel that have been put together are going to roll out the changes that need to take place and things that need to be put in stone.

"The intent might have been there but the process hasn't been, so the players and staff will be guided as much as any on how that looks.

"We don't want a repeat of the incidents we've seen that the report spoke about over the last 50 years and what Leon, Andrew and Heritier have discussed."

Buckley said this was an issue far greater than Collingwood that needed addressing across the globe.

Eddie McGuire resigned as Collingwood president in the aftermath of the release of the ‘Do Better’ report. Picture: Alex Coppel

"Collingwood doesn't stand alone in this," he said.

"We're part of a world, of a nation, of a state, of a society that this is ever present.

"If we can, through this process, somehow have a positive impact on all of those levels, that will be great.

"But our intent is just to get our backyard improved."

BUCKS: I HOPE TRELOAR 'DOESN'T GET A TOUCH'

Nathan Buckley has declared he's "full of energy" and the right man to coach Collingwood beyond 2021 as he enters the final year of his contract.

Buckley has been at the helm since 2012 and is far from certain to win a deal this year, despite taking his side to the grand final just under three years ago.

There have been winds of change at Collingwood over summer, with football boss Geoff Walsh and president Eddie McGuire both stepping down during the summer.

As Buckley prepares to start his 10th season in charge, Buckley said "whatever is best for the club will happen."

"I still have a belief that my contribution can be really positive to this place," he said.

"If I didn't have that belief internally, I couldn't do the job that I intend to do.

"My challenge as senior coach is to do my job as well as I possibly can, so I'm full of energy and looking forward to doing that."

Ex-Magpie Adam Treloar will face his former club at the MCG on Friday night in his first game for the Western Bulldogs.

Buckley said Treloar's messy exit from the Magpies would not be discussed internally this week.

Adam Treloar is set to face his old team on Friday night. Picture: Michael Klein

"I think Ads is a fantastic footballer and I wish him all the best," he said.

"But if he plays this week I hope he doesn't get a touch.

"We want to challenge the Bulldogs and we want to take the game away from them, and if he's a part of their 22 then that will be a part of it.

"But it won't be an individual focus."

The Magpies won a final and lost one last year, and there are some that believe the Magpies need a full rebuild.

Although, Buckley said his group had plenty of improvement in it.

"Our most important and significant players, nearly all of them had broken seasons last year and we think there is a natural growth from that," he said.

"We've got some players who have been in the system two or three years, such as (Mark) Keane who we expect to play senior football and quite a bit of it.

"Trent Bianco, Nathan Murphy who's coming of age, Brayden Sier, Josh Daicos to take another step, so there's plenty.

"If you listen to the naysayers there might be enough evidence to suggest there's no growth there, but we don't subscribe to that.

"We're really confident and bullish about what we're capable of."

