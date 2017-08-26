21°
Budding tennis stars flock to Warwick

Elyse Wurm | 26th Aug 2017 5:43 PM
PERFECT CONDITIONS: Junior tennis players (from left) Liam Cousen, 10, Archie Stivano, 9 and Jesse Hollingworth, 12 at the Junior Development Series tournament in Warwick.
PERFECT CONDITIONS: Junior tennis players (from left) Liam Cousen, 10, Archie Stivano, 9 and Jesse Hollingworth, 12 at the Junior Development Series tournament in Warwick. Elyse Wurm

JUNIOR tennis players from around the Darling Downs travelled to Warwick to take part in the eighth tournament in the Junior Development Series.

Played out over nine tournaments, the series draws players from all over the southern region including locations such as Toowoomba, Allora and Warwick.

Warwick and District Tennis Association president Nathan Costello said there were 58 players taking part in the tournament.

"It's good seeing the courts used because a lot of volunteers put a lot of work into keeping the courts operational,” he said.

"We're still trying to rebuild juniors in the club and we have exciting times ahead.”

The only Warwick player at today's tournament was 17-year-old James Kay, who enjoys taking on the challenge.

"It makes you get better quicker,” he said.

"The end goal is to make it to Rockhampton for a final.

"I'm sitting quite pretty at the moment.”

The two top players from each age group will be invited to take part in the series final in Rockhampton in mid-October.

