Budget bust for Southern Downs

IN A CASE of budgetary déjà vu, Warwick is once again one of the state's biggest losers in the Queensland budget.

Treasurer Curtis Pit set very little money aside for our schools, health services and infrastructure.

Last financial year the region received about $34m for specific projects but this time around it ended up with about $21m.

The old Texas Silver Mine project had the biggest 2017-18 funding commitment with $7.5m earmarked for ongoing management of the old site.

About $7.1m will be spent on safety works along the New England Hwy and a further $6.3m will pay for pavement rehabilitation and line marking improvements along the Cunningham Hwy between Warwick, Ipswich and Inglewood.

Our region can expect to benefit from money allocated to the wider Darling Downs area which covers Toowoomba, St George, Roma, Durah and the Southern Downs

About $20m will be spent on expanding social housing and $3.7m will fund specialist homeless services across the Darling Downs while a further $3.8m will be spent on job creating maintenance and minor infrastructure works across the south-east Queensland.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 4300 jobs across the Darling Downs in 2017-18.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland general manager of advocacy Kate Whittle said the Labor Government had not offered significant support for the state's business community.

"CCIQ was certainly hoping to see a bigger boost for small businesses,” Ms Whittle said.

"We welcome no new taxes or charges on business and a commitment from the Treasurer to keep workers' compensation premiums at $1.20/$100 but are disappointed to see no specific measures to arrest the steep decline of apprenticeship and trainee take-up.”