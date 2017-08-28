18°
Building Warwick business into award winning legacy

Jonno Colfs
| 28th Aug 2017 7:08 PM
WINNING GRIN: The Physiotherapy Centre owners Josh and Katie Hay after taking out the best business of the year and the health and wellbeing award at the 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards.
WINNING GRIN: The Physiotherapy Centre owners Josh and Katie Hay after taking out the best business of the year and the health and wellbeing award at the 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards. Jonno Colfs

THE Physiotherapy Centre has walked away from the 2017 Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards with the mantle of best business of the year.

To top of the big win, they also won the health and well-being category for the second year running.

Owner Josh Hay said the wins were a big thrill.

"We were only up for the one category so to win that was fantastic,” he said.

"But never did we consider we'd be in the running for the overall prize, so to win that was a great honour.

"There's a lot of great businesses in town and to be recognised for always striving to meet the needs of the community like this is huge.”

Mr Hay first came to Warwick as a physiotherapy student to do a prac stint with the then Warwick Physiotherapy Centre.

From this, Mr Hay was offered a job at the clinic and returned to Warwick a graduate physiotherapist in 2007.

In 2009, former owner Lois James asked Mr Hay if he would like to buy the business.

"My ambition was always to go into my own business as a physio,” he said.

"Katie and I had recently married and we decided to take over as well as rebrand the business as The Physiotherapy Centre to accommodate any future expansion in the region.”

When Mr Hay joined the previous business, there were two physios and a receptionist.

Today the company boasts seven physiotherapists, a massage therapist and four admin staff across two branches. A Stanthorpe clinic opened in 2011.

Mr Hay said Katie had been absolutely central to the development of the business over the past eight years.

"Katie was working as an accountant at the time and when our first child came along she started here as our practice manager,” he said. "This was really timely as the business was beginning to grow and it was essential for us to have someone in that management role.”

Mrs Hay said the awards were acknowledgement of a lot of hard work. "We've had a lot of positive feedback since we won, on social media and around town, which has been great.”

