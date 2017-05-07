Bull ride draws hundreds to Yangan

ACTION PACKED: The rider in the ring becoming a blur on the back of a bucking bull at the Yangan Bull Ride last night.

A CROWD of hundreds turned out to watch riders take on a new bull riding event at Yangan last night.

The rodeo event may not be the first to be held at Yangan Hotel Motel but licensee Kylie Friend said the eager audience was enough to make it a yearly occurrence.

"I think we had between 400 and 500 people there, with quite a few coming later on," Mrs Friend said.

"We had plenty of riders on the night including 36 in the bull ride with top of the line bulls bucking them.

"Honky Tonk productions do a great job of having the right announcers and getting the audience involved so it was a great show for everyone watching."

Mrs Friend she was still waiting to tally up the money raised for LifeFlight during the auction of donated product from Riverina Stock Feed at half time.

"The auction was a great success," she said.

"We're really thankful to everyone for their support.

"We had heaps of people volunteer their time for things like getting the grandstands from the showgrounds and it was wonderful everyone came together to help out."