23°
News

Bull ride draws hundreds to Yangan

Sophie Lester
| 7th May 2017 11:44 AM
ACTION PACKED: The rider in the ring becoming a blur on the back of a bucking bull at the Yangan Bull Ride last night.
ACTION PACKED: The rider in the ring becoming a blur on the back of a bucking bull at the Yangan Bull Ride last night. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CROWD of hundreds  turned out to watch riders take on a new bull riding event at Yangan last night.  

The rodeo event may not be the first to be held at Yangan Hotel Motel but licensee Kylie Friend said the eager audience was enough to make it a yearly occurrence.  

"I think we had between 400 and 500 people there, with quite a few coming later on," Mrs Friend said.  

"We had plenty of riders on the night including 36 in the bull ride with top of the line bulls bucking them. 

"Honky Tonk productions do a great job of having the right announcers and getting the audience involved so it was a great show for everyone watching." 

Mrs Friend she was still waiting to tally up the money raised for LifeFlight during the auction of donated product from Riverina Stock Feed at half time.  

"The auction was a great success," she said. 

"We're really thankful to everyone for their support.  

"We had heaps of people volunteer their time for things like getting the grandstands from the showgrounds and it was wonderful everyone came together to help out." 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bull ride events rodeo yangan

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Allora RSL comes alive for book launch

Allora RSL comes alive for book launch

Community out in support of newly published author

Three hospitalised following highway smash

Emergency crews are responding to a crash at Stanthorpe.

Crash site cleared with three patients admitted to hospital

Crews depart from reported fire

Blaze 'not found' by fire crews

Boost for Southern Downs events

The 2016 all around champion Shane Iker in action at The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals.

TEQ awards regional events with funding

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Ford pins hopes on Escort in Autumn Historics

RACING: Garry Ford will compete in this weekend's Autumn Historics.

More than 140 drivers to compete in Warwick

Superheroes returning for 1500m criterium in Pentath-run

The Voyage Fitness Superheroes Race will be a feature of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run on May 20-21.

Records going as runners rush to nominate for Daily News Pentath-run

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Diver relives shark attack horror

It was February 18 this year and Glenn was in the water with three mates.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

Natasha Exelby slams ABC after blooper fallout

Exelby has since left the broadcaster.

What happened to Natasha Exelby after that blooper

The sad secret behind Batman's creation

Batman has a new villain to add to his legendary rogue’s gallery.

Treasurer Scott Morrison bleeped during morning interview

Laurie Oakes questioned the Treasurer about education on Weekend Today.

Scott Morrison was censored seemingly at random by Channel Nine

REVIEW: The Play That Goes Wrong is laugh-a-minute fun

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

FAWLTY Towers fans will love this comedy about amateur actors.

What's on the small screen this week

SBS Eurovision hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst with Australia's 2017 representative Isaiah Firebrace, centre.

ISAIAH Firebrace is set to make his Eurovision debut.

Renovated Colonial Close to School

140 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This 3 bedroom timber home has been tastefully renovated throughout with new kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. Open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with north...

City Views

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Enjoy the views over Warwick city from the spacious north facing family room and dining area. This modern 4 bedroom executive home is located in Banksia Gardens...

Immaculate Family Home on 1 Acre Block

17-19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $695,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $415,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!