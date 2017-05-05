Bull ride on at Yangan

YANGAN BOUND: Harry Bridges will ride at the Yangan Hotel in the open bull ride on Saturday night.

THIRTY cowboys will be in Yangan tomorrow night for a bull ride at the Yangan Hotel.

Swanfels contractors Stuart and Kris Grayson from Honky Tonk Rodeo Promotions are running the rodeo with bucking stock provided by Stuart Timms of Pittsworth.

There are open, novice and junior bull rides as well as a junior steer and junior poddy rides.

The bull ride is affiliated with the National Rodeo Association and placegetters will gain points in the battle for NRA championships.

Nominations will be taken on the night for the steer and poddy rides.

Action starts at 5.30pm at the Yangan Hotel.

A rodeo arena has been erected in a paddock behind the hotel for the night.

New Zealand bull rider Clint McAughtrie is currently based in Queensland and will compete at Yangan along with Harry Bridges (Toowoomba) who is home after competing in America.

Snapchat is one of the bulls from the Stuart Timms string and is a Brahman cross bull who has rarely been ridden on the NRA circuit.

Tom Thumb and Highway Man are two more Brahman cross bulls set to provide plenty of headaches for the riders on Saturday night.

A cheque will be presented to RACQ LifeFlight with some of the proceeds from the rodeo.

There is grandstand seating and free camping on site, call 46648190 for more information on camping.

Admission $15 adults, $5 children 5-12 years and family of four $35.

Live music from 8pm.