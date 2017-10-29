News

Bull rider taken from rodeo grounds to hospital

The rider was taken to hospital by ambulance. Paul Donaldson
by Gerard Walsh

A 20-year-old bull rider was taken to Warwick Hospital after being injured in round 3 of the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Early in the bull ride, two riders were caught in their rigging for a short time after being thrown from their bulls but as always the rodeo protection clowns were on hand to help out.

The rider was treated on the scene by first aid officers and taken by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital.

He had a possible injury to the head but was in a stable condition.

Topics:  ambulance warwick warwick hospital warwick rodeo warwick showgrounds

Warwick Daily News
See all the results from Saturday night rodeo action

