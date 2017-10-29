Bull rider taken from rodeo grounds to hospital

The rider was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A 20-year-old bull rider was taken to Warwick Hospital after being injured in round 3 of the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Early in the bull ride, two riders were caught in their rigging for a short time after being thrown from their bulls but as always the rodeo protection clowns were on hand to help out.

The rider was treated on the scene by first aid officers and taken by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital.

He had a possible injury to the head but was in a stable condition.