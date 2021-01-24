BUMPER GALLERY: Hundreds hit Great Australian Bites

Hundreds hit the Rose City streets at this weekend’s Great Australian Bites food festival, marking one of the biggest events in the region’s Australia Day calendar.

Featuring a huge range of locally sourced food vendors and live entertainment, the family-friendly community event seemed to cater to each person’s taste.

Warwick saw travellers from Brisbane, the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, and other areas of the state make the trek just to get a taste of the town’s second Great Australian Bites.

Check out our gallery of all the action and faces in the crowd on Saturday night:

