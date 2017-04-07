Bunnings delivers some Easter craft fun

Working together at the Bunnings Akooramak craft morning are (from left) Vi Wright, Chris Cave, Cath Travers Jacob Meiklejohn and Millie Mullins.

AKOORAMAK residents mustered up their Easter spirit yesterday, with the help of Bunnings staff members Cath Travers and Jacob Meiklejohn.

The pair spent a few hours at Akooramak running a craft workshop.

This is the third time Bunnings has run such a workshop, which fits in nicely with the diversional therapy work already undertaken at the aged care facility.

Diversional therapist Chris Cave said Akooramak was committed to keeping residents' minds and bodies active.

"Today the residents are making a few little Easter craft ideas,” she said.

"With the help of the Bunnings team, they're making little Easter bunnies out of microfibre clothes, craft eyes and ribbons.

"They absolutely love it, they're having so much fun.”

Warwick operations manager Frank Paulo said whether in-store or out in the community, team members loved hosting DIY workshops that were fun and interactive.

"The team really enjoy being able to host regular, hands-on activities with the residents at Akooramak Home for the Aged, and we hope the residents continue to enjoy our workshops each month.”