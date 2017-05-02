24°
Burn-off planned in Warwick

2nd May 2017 8:07 AM
Emergency service workers to conduct a hazard reduction burn in Warwick this month.
Emergency service workers to conduct a hazard reduction burn in Warwick this month.

SMOKE over the Rose City should be nothing to worry about as emergency service workers conduct a hazard reduction burn this month.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting the burn to the east of the John Dee abattoir on Rosehill Rd, in the area of Hawker and Horsman Rds and Rose St.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Rural Fire Service advised the burn was necessary to reduce the risk of a bushfire impacting on the residents in the area, and those affected residents would be mailed an information flyer.

A hazard reduction burn minimises the fuel needed for a bushfire to intensify, and completing the burn at this time of year ensures any fire thereafter is of a low intensity, reducing its impact on the environment.

QFES crews will be joined by staff from the State Department of Transport and Main Roads and Southern Downs Regional Council to complete the burn in the next three weeks, subject to weather conditions.

For further information about bushfire preparedness or scheduled burns, go to ruralfire.qld.gov.au or phone 46161945.

