Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have responded to a vehicle fire on the Cunningham Highway.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have responded to a vehicle fire on the Cunningham Highway.

Two QFES crews have responded to reports of a car burning on the Cunningham Highway, about 2km east of Maryvale.

They arrived at 11.56am to find the vehicle on fire and all occupants out and accounted for.

Police have been called in to close the highway as firefighters work to control the flames and clear the wreck.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as Burning car on highway cuts road to Brisbane