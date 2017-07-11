Burnt out ute stolen from Warwick High work site

A stolen ute was found on fire this morning near the Warwick showgrounds.

A STOLEN ute has been destroyed after being set on fire yesterday morning.

Residents reported a car ablaze near the Warwick showgrounds off Cleary St about 6.30am.

Warwick fire crews responded and extinguished the blaze but the vehicle was completely burnt out.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said the ute had been stolen from a construction site at Warwick State High School's Hamilton Oval.

"Unknown offenders have gained entry to the work site and have then been able to get into a locked vehicle on the site,” he said.

"They have removed a number of items from the rear tray and left them on the ground.

"They have then been able to start to the vehicle and have driven off.

"Sometime later the offenders have driven the vehicle across town to a grass track behind the showground.”

Police at the scene reported the ute had been fishtailing along the track when it came to rest in a muddy ditch.

Senior Sergeant Deacon said the ute was then set alight and offenders had taken off on foot.

"Fire officers arrived and put the fire out and police were also on scene,” he said.

"If anyone saw or heard anything in the vicinity of the high school oval overnight on Monday or conversely at the Cleary St scene on Tuesday morning, we'd ask they please call Policelink on 131444 of Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.”

Police investigations into the theft are continuing.