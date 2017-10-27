Bush poetry brilliance shared on Southern Downs

Author Tim Borthwick recently released a book of poems and short stories inspired by the bush.

Author Tim Borthwick recently released a book of poems and short stories inspired by the bush. Megan Masters

THE tradition of bush ballads and the tales and landscapes that inspire have been captured in a book by Darling Downs author Tim Borthwick.

Waltzing Australia is a celebration of the Australian bush written by Borthwick who has spent much of his life working on the land.

Fifty of his poems and stories that reflect the heartbreak, humour and hard yakka that comes with life in the bush are shared in the book, many of which were written on long days of droving or in remote camps.

Though he is now based in Toowoomba, Mr Borthwick was raised on a sheep and cattle station in western Queensland and still returns to the bush whenever he can.

The Warwick and Stanthorpe libraries will host the writer next month to speak about his bronze swagman award winning original bush poetry.

On November 10, Mr Borthwick will speak at Warwick Library at 10.30am before heading to Stanthorpe Library for the next session at 2pm.

A light morning and afternoon tea will be provided and those interested in attending are urged to RSVP by November 6.

For more information, phone Warwick Library on 46610342 or Stanthorpe Library on 46812141.