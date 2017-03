ROSE City Shoppingworld will remain open despite heavy rainfall on the way for Warwick.

Centre manager Jason Gard said there was no cause at this stage for the shopping centre to close its doors.

"Our intention is to remain open and trade as normal with late night trading tonight,” Mr Gard said.

"We are aware of the rain and what's to come but there is currently no reason for us to close.”

The Optus and Telstra stores have closed while the remainder of the centre is open and operating as normal.