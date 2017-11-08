Business growth focus of free Warwick workshops

Warwick library will play host to a one-off workshop next week designed at helping local business grow.

Workshop facilitator Mark Goldsmith said the all businesses would stand to gain great insight at the workshop.

"The workshops are being run by Business Models Incorporated,” he said.

"They work with some of the largest multinational organisations on the planet.

"But the business models they use can fit even the smallest businesses.”

Mr Goldsmith said the workshops would cover three key areas.

"Businesses can struggle to effectively manage the day-to-day running of their business as well as staying focused on future growth,” he said.

"Firstly we'll look at business strategy focussing on growth, marketing strategy and financial strategy and risk management.”

Mr Goldsmith said visual tools would help participants gain an understanding and learn how to identify and detail the needs of their customers.

"We'll look at identifying opportunities in their existing and future markets.

"And how businesses can perform better and where their business is positioned in the market.

"It's a totally interactive event, and at the end, everyone will have a digital copy of how they can specifically grow their indiviudal business.”

The free workshop will run from 8.30am to 1pm on Wednesday, November 15 at the Warwick Library.

For more details phone Mark Goldsmith on 0455520655