Business leaders to grill Premier on border plan

AUSTRALIA'S small business ombudsman has asked Annastacia Palaszczuk to explain "what are we waiting for" ahead of the Premier's expected visit to the Gold Coast today.

Kate Carnell joined a chorus of Coast business leaders and traders furious with the Premier's announcement in the past week that the Queensland/New South Wales border may not open until September.

A Queensland police officer gestures for a motorist to pull over at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland-New South Wales border last Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

That is two months later than flagged in the state's three-stage rollout and comes as many Coast and northern New South Wales businesses struggle for survival.

The Premier is set to meet with leaders from across the Gold Coast today, although whether she intends to meet with the men and women at the coalface remains to be seen.

Ms Carnell, who as the small business ombudsman acts as an independent advocate on behalf of the sector, said the border "has to open".

She said Queenslanders had done a terrific job in flattening the curve and NSW has had "very, very few" cases recently.

"I understand why it closed … we were trying to get the virus under control.

"The only two states that have had any new ones are NSW and Victoria and they have been six and seven, hardly any.

"So, the question would be what are we waiting for?"

Ms Carnell said small businesses needed a definite timeline to work towards regarding the lifting of the border closure.

"A lot of them are saying 'we don't know if we can survive'.

"People are not even booking for Christmas because no one has a sense of where things will be up to. So, this is really destabilising and I think we have got to think seriously about these little businesses and give them confidence of a timeline they can manage."

Small business ombudsman Kate Carnell AO.

She said business would need to live with the effects of the virus for a long time to come.

"As we open up more there will be cases. The issue is we have to keep those to a minimum. "We have to manage social distancing, wash our hands, all that stuff. But we have to open up the economy as well.

"People need jobs. The economy needs to get up and running."

Ms Palaszczuk yesterday announced no new cases in the state in the past 24 hours, on the same day all Queensland schoolchildren returned to the classroom for the first time in five weeks.

A spokesman for the Premier said the state should know whether the border would reopen as soon as this weekend.

"The decision is reviewed at the end of each month. The end of this month is this weekend," he said.

"All restrictions are reviewed in line with the CHO's advice and how well the virus is being contained. So far, so good."

The spokesman referred to the Government's already announced $6 billion stimulus, when asked about any new funding for the Coast.

Gold Coast business operators last week asked the Premier to visit the Coast so she can she their pain first-hand. Thousands have lost their jobs and many businesses are on the brink of collapse as the small business capital and tourism mecca struggles with the pandemic.

Coolangatta is usually bustling at this time of year, but barely anyone was at the beach last Friday. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

NSW will ease restrictions from next week to allow 50 people into restaurants and clubs. Only 10 are allowed in Queensland. Other states such as South Australia will allow community sport to start on June 25.

Asked who the Premier would visit while on the Coast, the spokesman said: "We don't reveal the Premier's movements and we haven't said she is coming tomorrow."

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will meet with the Premier today and said he wanted answers about when borders would reopen as well as economy-boosting infrastructure projects.

"I'm very pleased that the Premier is coming to the Gold Coast to hear from the horse's mouth what is happening in our city," he said.

"There are a number of issues I will be speaking to her about including the latest advice on when borders will reopen and what projects the State can help us fast-track."

Destination Gold Coast chairman Paul Donovan said he would raise a range of issues, including the borders.

"Obviously, I'll be asking about what everyone else is talking about - the border closures," he said.

"It is a great opportunity to talk directly to the Premier about recovery and I appreciate her agreeing to come down and have a chat."

Originally published as Business leaders to grill Premier on border plan