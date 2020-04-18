Business not yet on board with $5M pipeline

TREATMENT OPTIONS: A Grade quality water has limited applications, but SDRC says the interest is there.

A NEW industrial pipeline is predicted to save the Southern Downs up to 3 million litres of potable water each day, should local businesses decide to support the scheme.

Construction began on the $5 million pipeline this week, which will service the Warwick Industrial Estate with Grade A quality recycled water.

According to Southern Downs Regional Council water and infrastructure manager Seren McKenzie, this means any business located close to the pipeline will be able to use recycled water for appropriate purposes.

“Businesses currently using drinking water and tank water may be able to subsidise their use,” Ms McKenzie said.

“It can’t be used for a food grade business but it could be used for a washdown at the end of a day, or for some outdoor purposes.

“It is part of our strategy to improve water security for the region and reduce the amount of water we’re taking out of our dams.”

A large number of eligible Warwick businesses expressed an interest prior to the development of the plan, according to council, but thus far none have signed up to the scheme.

“We need to go back out there and explain what the pipeline can be used for, and let them know they can apply,” Ms McKenzie said.

The water would cost businesses approximately $247/ML.

At this time the recycled water will not be used for the Warwick Saleyards truck wash, which closed during the drought.

“We can’t use it in the truck wash because of the risk of spray back,” she said.

“If we can make the water a better quality water we can use it there, but we’re also waiting to hear back from an application we’ve made for grant funding to upgrade the truck wash.”

The proposed upgrade would install a recycled water unit specifically for the truck wash, wherein used water will be caught, treated to a higher standard, and reused.

The pipeline is scheduled to be completed, weather permitting, by January 2021.