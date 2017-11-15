Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Businesses chip in for junior Warwick sports star

Madi Duff (centre) is off to Sydney, and that's all happened thanks to (from left) Luke Duff, Laura Babington, Ian Carrie, Dee Carrie, Kylie White, Jaidyn Duff, Nick White, Adam Nesbitt and Ashleigh Mullins.
Madi Duff (centre) is off to Sydney, and that's all happened thanks to (from left) Luke Duff, Laura Babington, Ian Carrie, Dee Carrie, Kylie White, Jaidyn Duff, Nick White, Adam Nesbitt and Ashleigh Mullins. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

WARWICK junior Madi Duff is headed to Sydney to take part in the National Futsal Championship, thanks to the generosity of a few local businesses.

The Daily News spoke to Madi and her family on November 4 and put the call out to anyone who could help them pay her way.

Ashleigh Mullins, Madi's mum said she also started a Gofundme page to try and raise some support.

"Kylie White contacted me and asked how much we needed," Miss Mullins said.

"I told her and she told me she'd get back to me.

"It all happened really quickly."

Kylie and Nick White from Saturn Electrical had known Madi and her family for years, through their own children and junior sport.

Mrs White said she contacted Ashleigh during the week.

"I told her we would sponsor Madi and that I knew a few other businesses that would also help out."

All told Kylie and Nick managed to raise a total of $1500 for Madi's trip to Sydney.

  • Saturn Electrical (Nick and Kylie White) $750
  • Condamine Accountants (Laura Babington) $250
  • Suncrest Homes Warwick (Ian and Dee Carrie) $250
  • Charchy's on Westside (Adam and Mandy Nesbit) $250

Mrs White said they all ran small local businesses that relied on support from the local community.

"Madi is fortunate enough to be selected to not only represent Queensland but also our community of Warwick," she said.

"Nick and I have always tried to give back to the community where we can and in particular junior sports."

Miss Mullins said the support was incredible.

"It's a huge weight off our shoulders," she said.

"Now that means both myself and her dad can go along to support as well without having to worry about how we'd pay for it all.

"The generosity of these great Warwick businesses means we just need to be able to find the money to get ourselves there without having to worry about Madi's expenses.

"We can't thank them enough, it fantastic."

Topics:  warwick business warwick community warwick people

Warwick Daily News
Warwick woman thought she'd die when strangled by husband

Warwick woman thought she'd die when strangled by husband

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman had her face pushed into the ground and lip cut in serious attack.

WINNERS: Tourist hot spot on the Southern Downs

Gary Grant, along with wife Trudy of Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park, won a bronze award at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

Long-standing business earns podium finish at prestigious awards.

FAST NEWS: What's making headlines this Wednesday

TOP STORIES: Here's what's making headlines in Warwick today.

TOURISM award given to local business and a sport star off to Sydney

BRUTAL: Family pet killed, others mauled in horror attack

SHOCK ATTACK: Tammie Conroy with Cassie, the pet ewe that suffered mauling to her body and udder in a vicious dog attack.

Savage dogs have wreaked havoc in Warwick

Local Partners