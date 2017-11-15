Businesses chip in for junior Warwick sports star

Madi Duff (centre) is off to Sydney, and that's all happened thanks to (from left) Luke Duff, Laura Babington, Ian Carrie, Dee Carrie, Kylie White, Jaidyn Duff, Nick White, Adam Nesbitt and Ashleigh Mullins.

Madi Duff (centre) is off to Sydney, and that's all happened thanks to (from left) Luke Duff, Laura Babington, Ian Carrie, Dee Carrie, Kylie White, Jaidyn Duff, Nick White, Adam Nesbitt and Ashleigh Mullins. Jonno Colfs

WARWICK junior Madi Duff is headed to Sydney to take part in the National Futsal Championship, thanks to the generosity of a few local businesses.

The Daily News spoke to Madi and her family on November 4 and put the call out to anyone who could help them pay her way.

Ashleigh Mullins, Madi's mum said she also started a Gofundme page to try and raise some support.

"Kylie White contacted me and asked how much we needed," Miss Mullins said.

"I told her and she told me she'd get back to me.

"It all happened really quickly."

Kylie and Nick White from Saturn Electrical had known Madi and her family for years, through their own children and junior sport.

Mrs White said she contacted Ashleigh during the week.

"I told her we would sponsor Madi and that I knew a few other businesses that would also help out."

All told Kylie and Nick managed to raise a total of $1500 for Madi's trip to Sydney.

Saturn Electrical (Nick and Kylie White) $750

Condamine Accountants (Laura Babington) $250

Suncrest Homes Warwick (Ian and Dee Carrie) $250

Charchy's on Westside (Adam and Mandy Nesbit) $250

Mrs White said they all ran small local businesses that relied on support from the local community.

"Madi is fortunate enough to be selected to not only represent Queensland but also our community of Warwick," she said.

"Nick and I have always tried to give back to the community where we can and in particular junior sports."

Miss Mullins said the support was incredible.

"It's a huge weight off our shoulders," she said.

"Now that means both myself and her dad can go along to support as well without having to worry about how we'd pay for it all.

"The generosity of these great Warwick businesses means we just need to be able to find the money to get ourselves there without having to worry about Madi's expenses.

"We can't thank them enough, it fantastic."