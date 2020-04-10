Businesses need business: local store owners’ cry for help

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Local retailer Buffalo Bill’s has been forced to close their doors and drop to online trade only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLOSING doors or adjusting hours are the last thing businesses on Palmerin St wanted to do but as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, many have been left with no other option.

Nick Martin from Buffalo Bill’s closed his doors to the general public on Monday but said with online trade and appointments he feels lucky to be trading at all.

“We’ve put our number on the door and if anyone needs to come in to get something we’ll meet them and make sure they get it,” he said.

“We actually sell a lot of work clothes that people have needed to come in for so this way we can still help the public, make sure they’re shopping locally and ensure our hygiene and safety.”

“But you have stores as well as restaurants and pubs that have really had no choice.”

Danny Lyons from Lyons Sports said a time like this made him regret not putting some of his stock online.

“Look it’s probably something I should have done years ago, but for now we’re still open” he said

“I am getting by and treading water but so be it, customer loyalty is getting me through.”

Mr Lyons said while his hours had been cut, he is seeing an increase in sales for home workout gear.

“I’m selling lots of resistance bands and now I wish I sold weights because I would have made a lot of money recently with gyms closing,” he said.

“But I sell Gold Lotto and that’s been going OK, people still want to try and get rich.”

Mr Martin said while some doors may be closed, stores still open would encourage the shop local mentality.

“I guess we need to find a way to ensure people are staying at home and keeping safe but also spending their money locally still,” he said.

With his appointment-based system Mr Martin said he hoped this would ensure people get the things they need in town.

“It’s a good way to think, to always try and shop locally and I hope if you’re there for people during these times, they’ll remember and help you back.

“It starts at home.”

You can call Buffalo Bill’s on 4661 9530.

Danny Lyon’s Sport will now close at 3.30pm on weekdays.